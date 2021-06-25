Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 409,682 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,682 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,542,000 after acquiring an additional 172,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $838.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $376.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $114,328. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

