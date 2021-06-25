Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $266.69 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $267.85. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

