Sageworth Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,585 PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,554,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 620,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Shares of PRA Group stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,102. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.43. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,911 shares of company stock worth $646,593. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

