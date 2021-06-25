Sageworth Trust Co Buys 461 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $69,980,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.14. 17,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $105.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

