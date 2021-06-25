Sageworth Trust Co Makes New $46,000 Investment in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.51. 101,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,602. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

