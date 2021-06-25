Sageworth Trust Co Purchases New Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INOV. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,906,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inovalon by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,358,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inovalon by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,875,000 after acquiring an additional 417,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,761,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovalon stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. 687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,766. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INOV. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

