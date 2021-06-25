Sageworth Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,512 The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Pennant Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.33. 61,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,361. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNTG shares. TheStreet cut The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,816 shares of company stock worth $3,093,893. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

