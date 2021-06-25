Sageworth Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 632,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,402,000 after purchasing an additional 415,910 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 40,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.21.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

