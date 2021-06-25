salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson Sells 313 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $141,594.20.

On Friday, April 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $143,230.62.

On Monday, April 19th, Joe Allanson sold 3,481 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $803,519.23.

On Friday, April 16th, Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $656,297.72.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $243.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.46. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $225.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

