salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total value of $4,843,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $4,861,800.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total value of $4,893,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $243.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.46.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $4,525,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.