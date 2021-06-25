salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by AO Asset Management LP

AO Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 270,192 shares of company stock worth $63,081,699 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.28. The company had a trading volume of 117,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $224.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.46. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

