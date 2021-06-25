Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 256.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,970,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137,609 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Sandvik AB (publ) worth $81,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

