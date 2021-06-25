Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sasol by 142.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 46,116 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,880,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

