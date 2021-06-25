Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $470,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at $39,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,890 shares of company stock worth $8,306,590. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.67.

GNRC stock opened at $392.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $409.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

