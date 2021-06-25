Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 10,458 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,458 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,051,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after buying an additional 565,548 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 380,486 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $24,732,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,109,000 after acquiring an additional 279,556 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.10. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

