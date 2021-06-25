Scotiabank Trims Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.73.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.89.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

