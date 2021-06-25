Scrypta Hits Market Cap of $108,299.27 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $108,299.27 and approximately $12.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scrypta has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00025676 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004999 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002113 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002051 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,176,740 coins and its circulating supply is 17,376,740 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

