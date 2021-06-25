Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock Position Lessened by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SEE shares. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

SEE opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

