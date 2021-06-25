Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.29. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 17,183,112 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

