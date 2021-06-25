Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Entergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.91. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

ETR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

Shares of ETR opened at $100.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

