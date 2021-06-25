Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for SJW Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.76.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 720,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $11,023,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,686,000 after buying an additional 152,573 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

