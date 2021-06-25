Sei Investments Co. Acquires 7,065 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,299 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,024,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 52,907 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 41.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,771,000 after purchasing an additional 193,522 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 18.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 495,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 76,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 346,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

