Sei Investments Co. Buys 15,379 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of James River Group worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get James River Group alerts:

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.46. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.44.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The company had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. Research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.