Sei Investments Co. Buys 6,002 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.23. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $64.98 and a 52-week high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878 in the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

