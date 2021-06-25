Sei Investments Co. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Navient by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAVI stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

