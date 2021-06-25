Sei Investments Co. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,290 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,925,000. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 139,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $161.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

