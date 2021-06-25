Sei Investments Co. Has $3 Million Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Cimpress worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress stock opened at $108.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.57. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.59.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

