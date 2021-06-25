Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,500 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $135,037,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after purchasing an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,287,000 after purchasing an additional 301,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,349,000 after purchasing an additional 175,453 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $173.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.87. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

