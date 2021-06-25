Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. Select Interior Concepts posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Select Interior Concepts.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $251.55 million, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 2.54. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $12.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.