Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $135.55 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.50.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

