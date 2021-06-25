Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $978.52 Million

Analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to report $978.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $974.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $980.90 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $576.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,567 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after buying an additional 771,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 30.2% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

