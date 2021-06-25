ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.18.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. The company had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

