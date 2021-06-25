SG Americas Securities LLC Has $10 Million Stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 1,286.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,057 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.57% of Cardtronics worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 1,653.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $35,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,605,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,608,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86. Cardtronics plc has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.