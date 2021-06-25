SG Americas Securities LLC Has $12.38 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 437.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,804 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Lincoln National worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after buying an additional 66,604 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 54,916 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $63.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.83. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

