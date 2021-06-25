SG Americas Securities LLC Has $14.54 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 127.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 344,589 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $14,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

