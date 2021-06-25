SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.33 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,345 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in KBR by 29.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KBR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.37. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

