SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 190.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,628 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,303,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,607,000 after buying an additional 312,606 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after buying an additional 308,728 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 418,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 304,954 shares during the period. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

