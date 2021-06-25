SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,405 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $261.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.