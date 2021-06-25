Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SKLKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shinsei Bank from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Shinsei Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of SKLKY opened at $2.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.97. Shinsei Bank has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, corporations, and public-sector entities and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits and structured deposits; and housing and unsecured loans, credit guarantees, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, and project finance, as well as specialty finance, including M&A-related finance.

