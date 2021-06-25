Shoals Technologies Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,693 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,475% compared to the typical daily volume of 171 call options.

SHLS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

Shares of SHLS opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.43. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

