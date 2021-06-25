Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.37

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.37 and last traded at C$16.37, with a volume of 139028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIA. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.83.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$161.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently -531.07%.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total value of C$63,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,833,602. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,380 in the last three months.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.