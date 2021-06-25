Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $27.02

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.02, but opened at $25.92. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 13 shares.
Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.10 million and a P/E ratio of -66.80.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
