Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $27.02

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.02, but opened at $25.92. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 13 shares.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.10 million and a P/E ratio of -66.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 658,141 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.