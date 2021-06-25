Silver Rock Financial LP Buys Shares of 700,000 FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,000. FTAC Hera Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.3% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,921,000.

NASDAQ:HERAU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.03. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,713. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

