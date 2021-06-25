Silver Rock Financial LP Takes $1.96 Million Position in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $985,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,448,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000.

TB SA Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,977. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

