Silver Rock Financial LP Takes $3.46 Million Position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHACU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,706,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,238,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,538,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $986,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GHACU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 1,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

