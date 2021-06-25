Silver Rock Financial LP Takes Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVSAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

OTCMKTS:NVSAU remained flat at $$9.99 during trading hours on Friday. 16,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,894. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

