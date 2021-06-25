Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $130.00 at Truist

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $102.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.94.

NYSE SPG opened at $130.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.72. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after buying an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after buying an additional 569,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $319,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

