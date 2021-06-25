Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Down 3.3%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.39 and last traded at $52.85. 1,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 192,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.66.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 485,374 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $19,901,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,698,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,208 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

