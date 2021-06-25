Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SVKEF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SVKEF stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

