Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Pareto Securities

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SVKEF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SVKEF stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

