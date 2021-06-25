Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Walter Coles Jr. Sells 45,000 Shares

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.74, for a total value of C$573,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,129,137 shares in the company, valued at C$14,385,657.03.

Walter Coles Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Walter Coles Jr. sold 53,100 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.36, for a total value of C$762,712.47.

CVE SKE opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.12. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

